PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Up 7.9%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price rose 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $32.33. Approximately 34,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 939,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on PUBM. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Get PubMatic alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1,562.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $4,096,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $5,968,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $6,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.