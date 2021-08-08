Public Mint (MINT) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00059951 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000707 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

