Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.51. 896,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,518. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $412.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRVB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

