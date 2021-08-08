Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given New $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 284.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRVB. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.51 on Friday. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $412.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.01.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 58.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.