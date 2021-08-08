Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given New $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 284.02% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRVB. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.
Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.51 on Friday. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $412.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 58.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
