Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%.

Prothena stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,911. Prothena has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $67.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRTA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

