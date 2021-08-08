Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

