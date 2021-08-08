ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,181,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 759,195 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 2.64% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $41,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $159,000.

NYSEARCA TBT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.71. 6,687,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,147. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.59.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

