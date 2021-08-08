Project Pai Trading Up 24.7% Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $28.76 million and approximately $641,270.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00028339 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00036234 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,766,009,030 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,918,229 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

