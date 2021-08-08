Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,095 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,095 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of The J. M. Smucker worth $18,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,965 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,185,000 after purchasing an additional 151,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $127.90 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.90.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.