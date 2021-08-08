Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 556,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $18,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Insmed by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,302,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Insmed by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,808,000 after buying an additional 396,163 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 1.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,210,000 after buying an additional 60,610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Insmed by 927.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after buying an additional 2,597,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,546,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $45.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.23.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

