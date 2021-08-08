Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $18,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $102,000.

HELE opened at $226.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

