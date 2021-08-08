Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of SPX worth $18,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SPX by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 32,748 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SPX by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 27,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

SPXC opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.25. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

