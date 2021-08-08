Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.32 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,796 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $18,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 51.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $878,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 278,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 77,767 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

NYSE PBH opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $59.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

