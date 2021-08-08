Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.24 Million Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of The ODP worth $18,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in The ODP by 557,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 38,993 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The ODP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The ODP by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after buying an additional 718,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in The ODP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.16. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The ODP’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About The ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

