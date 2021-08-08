Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Plexus worth $18,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Plexus by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.79.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.26. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

