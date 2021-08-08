Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 14,550 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The ODP were worth $18,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in The ODP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,671,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The ODP by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in The ODP during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The ODP during the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The ODP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.14. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $51.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.16.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About The ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

