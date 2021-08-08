Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 13,057 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Carter’s worth $18,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Carter’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,371,000 after acquiring an additional 172,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,774,000 after acquiring an additional 252,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 469.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,716,000 after acquiring an additional 664,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.14.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

