Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of NuVasive worth $19,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NuVasive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in NuVasive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,010.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

