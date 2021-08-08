Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 30,711 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of NuVasive worth $19,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 63,684 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUVA opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,010.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

