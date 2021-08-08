Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 18,160 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Fox Factory worth $19,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Fox Factory by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,480,000.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $158.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.19. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

