Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. Primo Water updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $6,096,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at $27,418,988.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,081,996.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,034,737 shares of company stock valued at $17,959,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRMW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

