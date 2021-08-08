Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 797 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Materion were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $26,517,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 235,764 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 5,454.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 140,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after buying an additional 138,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 379,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after buying an additional 80,302 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.68.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

