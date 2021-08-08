Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,742 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.20 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

