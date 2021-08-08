Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.13% of Altimmune worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Altimmune by 189.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 88,448 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altimmune by 190.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $10.25 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $393.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

