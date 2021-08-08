Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.88. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 55,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $1,645,953.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

