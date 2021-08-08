Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $212,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $723.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

