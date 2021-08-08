Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,085 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTLD. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $230,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTLD shares. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.70 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

