Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90 or more EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $58.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $59.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

