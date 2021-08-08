Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90 or more EPS.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.
Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $58.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $59.54.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
