Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Raised to C$149.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRBZF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.77.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

