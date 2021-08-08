Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

