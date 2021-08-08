Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Shares Up 12.7%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) shares shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.42. 405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.91.

Prada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

