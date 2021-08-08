PPL (NYSE:PPL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PPL stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,810,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,109. PPL has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Get PPL alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.