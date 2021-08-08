PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,047,873 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in PPL were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after acquiring an additional 601,592 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PPL by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after acquiring an additional 59,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PPL by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after acquiring an additional 998,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PPL by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,913,000 after acquiring an additional 614,821 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.