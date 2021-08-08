PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

PPG Industries has increased its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. PPG Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $164.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.20. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $110.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.