PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

PowerFleet stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.98. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. Research analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the second quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in PowerFleet by 342.1% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 832,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 443,600 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,092,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 426,362 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after buying an additional 262,399 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

