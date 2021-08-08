Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $34,869.34 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $34,869.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 24,426.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

