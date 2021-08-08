PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will report $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.35. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $51.18. 325,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,601. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

