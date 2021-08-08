Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Director Purchases $248,950.00 in Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,341. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

POR opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

POR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,094,000 after buying an additional 317,554 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,206,000 after purchasing an additional 147,379 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 534,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,889,000 after purchasing an additional 109,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

