Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04), Zacks reports.

TSE:PIF opened at C$18.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$358.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.77. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$12.60 and a 12-month high of C$24.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Friday.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

