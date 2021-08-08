Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

PLYA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. 715,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,536. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.22.

PLYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In other news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at $281,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock worth $46,673,575. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

