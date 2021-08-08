PIVX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.77 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $46.66 million and $4.77 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIVX has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013525 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011866 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

