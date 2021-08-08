Piper Sandler Lowers Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $45.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GKOS. Stephens downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Glaukos by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 36.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

