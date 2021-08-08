Piper Sandler Boosts PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $109.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.61% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

PFSI stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.57. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 208,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and sold 561,322 shares worth $34,143,608. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

