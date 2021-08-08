Piper Sandler Boosts Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $146.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.67.

XLRN opened at $124.57 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.33.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

