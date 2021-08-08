Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $100.00.

PNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.45.

NYSE:PNW opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

