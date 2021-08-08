Pinnacle West Capital Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PNW. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.45.

NYSE:PNW opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $24,732,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.