PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) PT Raised to C$6.25 at BMO Capital Markets

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.07 and a 52 week high of C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of C$223.23 million and a PE ratio of 553.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.21.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

