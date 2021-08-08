PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:PHXHF opened at $3.22 on Thursday. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

