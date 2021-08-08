Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after buying an additional 4,039,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after buying an additional 2,019,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 304.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,078,000 after buying an additional 1,654,547 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,459 shares of company stock worth $3,324,480. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.21. 2,515,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,437. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $101.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.