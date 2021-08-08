Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Scotiabank currently has $16.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.50.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBR. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.26.
Shares of PBR opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.38.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
