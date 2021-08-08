Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Scotiabank currently has $16.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBR. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.26.

Shares of PBR opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

